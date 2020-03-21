Barkham Ride closed after bus stuck under fallen tree

BARKHAM RIDE is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

The incident happened this afternoon close to Rooks Nest Wood nature reserve, and a bus is stuck underneath the tree.

There is a second tree close to the one that has fallen that is leaning, and may also have to be removed.

A team from Volker Highways, working on behalf of Wokingham Borough Council, is on the scene along with SSE Electric, who are attempting to isolate power cables before the tree is removed.

The tree is blocking a bus Picture: Tony Johnson

It is understood that the bus is one of Reading Buses’ LPG gas-powered vehicles, and it is also believed that no one was injured.

Reading Buses runs the Leopard route, also known as the 3s, between Reading and Bracknell and the service goes through Arborfield, Barkham and Finchampstead.

The road is expected to be closed throughout the evening as the team work to make the site safe and remove the tree.

Diversions start at the junction of Commonfield Lane with Barkham Street if heading from The Bull at Barkham, and from Finchampstead Road in Finchampstead.

A spokesperson for Reading Buses said: “We can confirm that a tree caused an issue with a Leopard bus today, and that the road is closed whilst it is being removed.

“Luckily there were no injuries.”