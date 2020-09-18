Barriers to be removed from Wokingham’s Broad Street in time for the weekend

THEY’VE been a familiar site in Wokingham’s town centre this summer, but not for much longer – red and white barriers will be removed from parts of Broad Street this weekend.

Installed to help with social distancing as the lockdown started to ease, the barriers were aimed at protecting pedestrians, and part of the government’s plans. Similar barriers were installed in towns across the country.

Barriers have already been removed from Rose Street and Rectory Road, and from 5am on Saturday, September 19, a team from Wokingham Borough Council will be busy in Broad Street.

All the barriers on the north side and ones to the west of the bus stop on the south side will be removed.

However, barriers east of the bus stop on the south side will remain in place for now to provide additional space for people to practice safe social distancing while queueing outside shops and around the bus stop in front of the post office.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “The barriers were originally installed to create more space for pedestrians to walk in the town safely.

“Over the last few months we have continued to monitor usage and believe now is the right time to remove the barriers on the north side of Broad Street.

“With more people returning to the office, and schools reopened, we are keen to return as much of the town centre back to two-lane traffic to provide additional capacity. This follows the successful removal of the barriers in Rectory Road two weeks ago.

“The remaining town centre restrictions continue to remain under review and will be removed at the appropriate times.”