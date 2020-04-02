BBC Berkshire to broadcast Muslim prayers every Friday morning

STARTING TOMORROW, BBC Berkshire will broadcast Muslim prayers every Friday morning, in a plan to help connect communities while isolating.

Qari Asim MBE, a senior imam in Leeds, will lead reflections on 14 stations across the country at 5.50am. This will become a weekly spot, led by a different Muslim imam each week.

The broadcasts come as people practicing their religion are unable to visit their mosques during the coronavirus crisis.

Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio, said: “Many Muslims will feel a void in their lives where prayers used to be – a feeling that will be magnified as we approach Ramadan.

“Local radio is all about connecting communities and we hope these weekly reflections will go some way to helping Muslims feel a sense of community while they are isolating.”

The reflections will be available afterwards on BBC Sounds.

And each Sunday at 8am, a Christian service is being broadcast on all 39 BBC local radio stations.