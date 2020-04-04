BBC Berkshire's Make A Difference makes a difference – and station giving away radios to combat loneliness

A HELPLINE set up by BBC local radio stations has been called more than 100,000 in a fortnight – and the corporation is also giving away thousands of digital radios in a bid to combat loneliness.

Since adopting a special schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, stations such as BBC Radio Berkshire have been sharing community initiatives and ideas as part of its Make A Difference strand.

The corporation says that this is its biggest-ever response to a local radio campaign and says that successes include helping get essential items to a terminally ill father of three, find a lift to work for an NHS worker whose car had broken down and stopped a man from getting evicted from his home.

Locally, it has also seen an isolated man who lives in Cemetery Junction make daily calls to lunchtime presenter Sarah Walker, and also help staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital get walkie talkies.

It is part of a revamp of the schedules that has seen much-loved presenters, including Phil Kennedy, Bridgitte Tetteh, Vernon Harwood, Paul Coia and Bill Buckley, host four-hour shows across the day offering phone-ins, advice and music.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: “The response of the British people in this difficult time has been phenomenal and we are glad to do our bit by helping people help each other.”

“Millions of people are isolating but that doesn’t mean they have to feel isolated. That’s why from today you can nominate someone who is over 70 for a free DAB radio. We hope this will give some of society’s most vulnerable a constant companion.

“Local radio is vital for keeping people connected and we want to reach as many people as possible. For those stuck at home my message is simple: Local radio is there for you.”

BBC England has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Community Media Association (CMA), an umbrella organisation for 300 community radio stations, so that they can broadcast BBC local radio content for free during the crisis.

Danny Lawrence, Chairman of the Community Media Association, said: “We’re delighted to be working with BBC local radio in this initiative to share their content with community radio stations during this health crisis. This is an excellent example of the CMA-BBC Memorandum of Understanding working in practice.

“It’s vitally important at this time for BBC local radio to partner with local community radio stations to keep our communities safe, informed, and educated. We look forward to furthering the relationships between local community radio and BBC local radio going forward.”

And the BBC is giving away thousands of digital radios to people over 70 in a partnership with loneliness charity Wavelength. This enables them to access a host of stations that are not available on traditional FM or AM wavelengths

To nominate someone, visit www.wavelength.org.uk

The Make a Difference line will stay open until the Coronavirus is over. Go to www.bbc.co.uk/makeadifference to find out more.