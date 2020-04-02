BBC launch 10-minute audio workouts to help older people get moving at home

THE BBC have launched 10 minute audio workouts to help older people boost their wellbeing, mobility and balance.

Available on BBC Sounds and broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the sessions are called ‘10 Today’ and are designed to get older people stretching and moving at home.

There will be 10 different, 10 minute sessions, each involving engaging and easy to follow routines that are accessible and safe.

They can be done at any time, whether standing up or sitting down, and are adaptable to different fitness levels.

The sessions have been created by Sport England, Demos, Anchor Hanover and BBC Sport and follow on from the national Sport England campaign — Join the Movement — which hopes to inform and inspire people to #StayInWorkOut.

The workouts have been inspired by Japan’s Radio Taiso — which broadcasts popular national daily exercise programmes.

And they will be led by 73-year-old fitness instructor, Terry Keen.

Mr Keen said: “During self-isolation, I’m embracing the chance to stay active. As an older person myself I know that it’s so important to keep moving, with the mobility and strength to take part in things, as opposed to just looking on. I hope we can inspire others to move more and simply feel better during this time.”

Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said: “As we all commit to stay home, save lives and protect the NHS — being active, and the mental and physical boost it can bring has never been more important.

“This is especially true for older people, many who will also be managing the loneliness of being separated from children and grandchildren at this time.10 Today is a convenient, accessible and fun way for older people to move and stretch while at home, in bite size chunk of activity suitable for all fitness levels.

“We are really pleased to be working with the BBC to bring this brilliant content to the nation’s older people as part of our #StayInWorkOut campaign. Our hope is that it will give many thousands of people a fun ten-minute boost in their day – at what we know is a difficult time.”

Polly Mackenzie, chief executive of Demos, said: “We’re so excited to see 10 Today go live on the BBC, especially at a time like this where so many people need new ways to stay active.

“Our research demonstrates the immense impact inactivity has on society, and now more than ever we need different ways to keep people well.

“Designed by older people for older people, this practical programme will empower individuals to lead more active lives amid one of the country’s greatest health challenges.”

The complete podcast boxset is now available for free, on demand, on BBC Sounds — the BBC’s podcast platform.

For more information, visit: www.10today.co.uk