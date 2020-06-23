BBC man Mike Bushell to help judge hobby horse contest in virtual Hurst Show

BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell will be lending his support to the first ever virtual Hurst Show and Country Fayre this year.

The show’s hobby horse competition, where households are encouraged to make and display their own hobby horses, is open for entries now. Voting for the winner is via Facebook and final judging will be by Mike.

Hurst Show staged the inaugural UK Hobby Horse Jumping Championship in 2017 attracting entries from all over Berkshire and beyond.

The event featured on Mike’s BBC Breakfast TV show.

The traditional Hurst Show was cancelled this year due to Covid-19. Instead, the organisers hope the show’s virtual equivalent will still fundraise for causes including Alexander Devine Hospice, Wokingham charity Just Around the Corner and St Nicholas CofE Primary School.

Thousands of people from a wide area normally visit the show, with the show donating over £15,000 to local charities last year. It is hoped to raise a similar amount via the virtual event.

Everyone is invited to take part in online and socially distanced events all over June, culminating in what would have been the show weekend, June 27 and 28.

The show will kick off with an online village-themed quiz at 7.30pm on Friday June 26, followed by an online wine tasting session on Zoom hosted by Stanlake Park Wine Estate, Twyford.

Around Hurst, weather permitting, there will be the Hurst Garden Gate Trail – free, socially distanced garden displays of paintings, photography and craft to browse, with some also for sale. These will be open on June 27 and 28, 10am – 5pm.

Visitors are reminded to observe social distancing measures whilst enjoying these.

Hurst caterers, The Castle Inn and Vintage Hog Roast, are providing paella and also hog roast rolls, both with accompaniments. These must be ordered in advance.

An ice cream van will tour the village and area on both days.

An online family disco is being provided by local DJ, Thames Valley Discos on the Saturday evening at 6.30pm.

Other events online now are virtual classic vehicle and dog shows and a virtual market showcasing the online shops of stallholders who regularly support the show. In an online treasure hunt, for a small donation, players can pick a square for the chance to win a copy of the new Village Souvenir Magazine.

Most events are free to participate in, but donations can be made by visiting justgiving. com/crowdfunding/hurst-show.

For more details, log on to www.hurstshow.uk