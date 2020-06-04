Beck’s doorstep memories help Women’s Aid

Front doorsteps tend to be the place we find milk bottles and abandon muddy wellies, but since the start of the pandemic they’ve attracted a new type of attention.

Beck Wilcox of Little Bird Images has been visiting Wokingham driveways to photograph families as part of her FrontDoor Project Fundraiser.

Beck Wilcox, founder of Little Bird Images.

The charitable initiative- of which 50% of profits are given to Berkshire Women’s Aid– sees Beck snap candid photos of her models in front of their family homes in exchange for a set fee of £30.

Beck said: “The aim of this project is to raise some money for charity while helping families create a little bit of history and a special addition to the memory box.

“So far I have photographed families, couples and individuals of all ages. I capture natural photos while maintaining a two metre distance and each photoshoot lasts up to 10 minutes.

“Customers are sent their photographs via email in both colour and black and white. So far I’ve had great feedback and it’s been an enjoyable experience for me.

Ms Wilcox added: “Getting out, meeting people and helping them to make memories is something I love about my job and this project has been no different.

“Being able to help a charity close to my heart has made it an even more special and worthwhile activity.”











Since launching the project a month ago, Beck has completed 28 photoshoots and raised £420 for her chosen cause, Berkshire Women’s Aid.

Beck said: “I chose this charity for a number of reasons. Since the start of the pandemic reports of domestic abuse have risen significantly and I wanted to do my part to help the support centers do what they do.”

“Everyone has the right to feel safe and nurtured in their own home, and I admire charities such as Berkshire Women’s Aid who dedicate their time to helping women who experience neither of these things.”

Beck’s photoshoots have taken her across the borough to areas including Charvil, Twyford, Aborfield, Woodley, Winnersh and Earley where she has met a variety of people from different walks of life.

And consistent with her aim of drawing positives from the pandemic, the avid photographer has designed a unique package for Wokingham’s key workers.

Ms Wilcox said: “My key worker offer is available to anyone on the frontline: nhs workers, supermarket staff, bin workers, postal staff and so on.

“For £60 customers will have an hour long social distanced photoshoot in any style they want.

“I’m also throwing in five free prints as a thank you for the time they’ve sacrificed for their jobs during this difficult period.

“It’s my chance to give something back.”

For more information about Beck’s photography projects visit her facebook page @littlebirdimages.