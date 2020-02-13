Beehind the bench: Bees experience games of fine margins

When you look at our results over the season, we’ve lost twice as many games by one goal than we have won by the same margin. For the fans, this close margin adds to the excitement.

For players and coach, it can add to a feeling of frustration.



Take last weekend, for example. One win, one loss, both by one goal. The fans who travelled to Peterborough with us on Saturday shared our frustration when the Phantoms scored a breakaway goal in the final minute of the game.



Peterborough are the form team at present in the League. They took an early lead, but we hung in and brought the scores level in the third period. I was really pleased with the team’s performance and thought we deserved to come away with at least one point.



Then on Sunday we welcomed Swindon to the Hive. They are lying second in the League and pushing hard for that top spot. Worries about the storm outside disappeared as this time we took an early lead. They came back in the second period, but we held on to our lead after a game winning goal in the third period.



Hockey fans know that any team can beat any other team in this new league. We came away with two points from games against two of the top three teams in the league. It could have been three or four.



This weekend promises to be just as exciting. We play Telford Tigers, the current leaders, home and away. We’ve already played twice this season. One win, one loss, both by one goal.



Come and join us at the Hive on Saturday.