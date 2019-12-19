Beehind the bench: Bees in the festive spirit

Featured in the paper every Thursday, Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard gives latest views on the club’s season on and off the ice in an exclusive column.

The Hive hosted the Christmas show last week, so we found ourselves on the road at the weekend.



Although we did not pick up any League points, losses against top of the table Telford and high-scoring Hull do not take away from our confidence that we have learned to perform consistently.



There was only one goal in it in Telford. Scoring four goals away from home underlines how our offence has improved. New guys like Dominik Gabaj and Caly Robertson have settled in quickly and formed an effective forward line with Zack Milton.



The fans are enjoying how the team is playing in this newly -formed League. They know that every game is competitive. We’ve beaten Hull and Telford on home ice this season and know how strongly they play at home in front of their own fans. On Sunday, Hull converted the chances that fell their way in the third period .



This weekend will be equally exciting. First we travel to Peterborough and then welcome Swindon on Sunday evening. This is a School Zone fixture, so we’ll get into a Christmas mood in the bar after the game, with players and Santa Claus in attendance.



We hope to see lots of you on Sunday. A big thank you to those fans who made the long trip last weekend to support us, especially the horn section!

We wish you all a happy Christmas.