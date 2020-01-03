Beehind the bench: Bees reinvigorated ahead of new year

It was great to see so many people at the Hive last Sunday. Did they all know that the Bees were going to score eleven goals, again? How many would have thought that ten different players would get their names on the scoresheet against Leeds?

Dominik Gabaj scored two and made 4 assists. The fans had welcomed our news at the beginning of the week that he has signed to play for us again next season. Obviously they appreciate his goal-scoring ability, but they have also seen how hard he works in every game. When a team-mate who is so skilled works that hard, it lifts everyone around him.

Although we lost away to Swindon on Saturday evening, I was pleased with the team’s effort and performance. Sometimes the puck doesn’t bounce your way. After the game, I told the players that they didn’t need to change anything, just play with the same focus and intensity.

So we look forward to 2020. Our first game is against Leeds, playing in Blackburn. We wish them well as they look forward to playing on home ice in the near future.

We then welcome Milton Keynes on Sunday. Like us, they have worked hard to strengthen their squad since the beginning of the season.

Home fans will, I am sure, be swarming to the Hive for this game. I am sure they will be loud in their support of the team. A good game of hockey, attended by a good crowd – what better way to start off 2020.

Best wishes to you all for the New Year from the Bracknell Bees.

