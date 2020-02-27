Beehind the bench: Bees still in play-off hunt despite defeat

Featured in the paper every Thursday, Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard gives latest views on the club’s season on and off the ice in an exclusive column

This year, at the end of the League season in March, the top eight teams will split into two mini leagues to compete in the play-offs.

Four teams will then qualify for the Final Four weekend in Coventry in April. Last weekend we played against London Raiders home and away.

We’re in a tight race with them to secure that final play-off spot. To come away with only one point was disappointing, but we were reminded of how exciting play-off hockey is.



A large crowd turned up at the Hive on Saturday. Raiders took the lead in the third period after a goalmouth scramble and added a second empty net goal. This made the return game on Sunday even more important.



We held a lead until the third period, when Raiders scored three goals. With only a few minutes left, we scored two goals in the space of sixteen seconds to take the game into overtime. With excitement at fever pitch, the home team scored the winning goal.



Fans can expect the same intensity in all our remaining fixtures. Our next home fixture is on Sunday against Peterborough. We appreciated that so many of you swarmed to the Hive. There are two teams fully in play-off mode already.



Come and join us as we battle for that play-off spot.