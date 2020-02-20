Beehind the bench: Bracknell Bees enjoy four point weekend against league leaders Telford Tigers

Featured in the paper every Thursday, Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard gives latest views on the club’s season on and off the ice in an exclusive column.

Our fans have had a long wait to be able to celebrate our first 4 point weekend – all the more satisfying as we won our home and away games against the current League leaders, Telford Tigers.

In fact, half of our wins this season have been against the top three teams. That is why losing many of our other games by a single goal has been especially frustrating.

Of course I share the fans’ celebration, but our games this weekend against London Raiders become even more significant.

Wins against Telford will be meaningless if we don’t perform to the same standard against Raiders. We’re in competition with them for a play-off spot, and they’ve beaten us

three times earlier this season by a single goal.

Over the season we’ve been learning how to win games. Yes, if you’re down, you have to press. But if you’re drawing or have a lead, there’s no need to force the game. You need to minimise the likelihood of mistakes. However excited the crowd is, keep it simple.

And if you’re coming to the Hive this Saturday, be excited, from the moment the puck first drops. I’ll be telling the players not to come out flat. The numbers attending our game have been increasing and the atmosphere builds as the game develops. The guys will feed off your energy.

We all want to be part of the play-offs. Let’s get there together.