Beehind the bench: Bracknell Bees hoping to stop the rot

Featured in the paper every Thursday, Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard gives latest views on the club’s season on and off the ice in an exclusive column.

We’re on a losing skid at the moment, so we look forward to halting it this weekend.

I am sure we’ll have a big crowd at the Hive next Sunday when we have a local derby. Bison always travel with a lot of fans, so this is a chance for Bracknell fans to get behind their team and show how well the Bees are supported.

We’ve got sixteen more games this season and all the Clubs are looking ahead to the play-offs. We find ourselves competing hard with London Raiders. They won again by a single goal last Saturday, a frustrating result for us as we went into the final period with a lead. We’ve played London four times this season, and three times they have won by a single goal. In the fourth game, we scored eleven times, but that brought us only the usual two points for a win.

We meet them on four more occasions. It’s time to bring home the points.

On Sunday we travelled up to Hull, who are on a hot streak at the moment. Danny Milton has been our back-up netminder for most of the season but is doing well at present, replacing the injured Adam Goss. Hull’s 4-1 win was deserved, but does not reflect how well we played.

It wasn’t a great fit for Caly Robertson in Bracknell so we have arranged for him to play nearer to home. We look forward to the return of Josh Ealey Newman this weekend following his suspension.

So we’re away to Swindon on Saturday and then the local derby on Sunday. Exciting times at the Hive!