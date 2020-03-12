Beehind the bench: Bracknell Bees take three out of four points

Featured in the paper every Thursday, Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard gives latest views on the club’s season on and off the ice in an exclusive column.

Three points out of a possible four last weekend keep us in the race for a play-off spot. We lost in overtime to London Raiders on Saturday, but came back with a big win over Sheffield on Sunday.



Of course, it was disappointing that our competitors, London Raiders, managed that overtime win. I thought that we were the better team in two of the three periods, but it was great to see how the guys put that defeat behind them the following evening.

It’s a good feeling for everyone, fans and players, to see seven goals being scored. Sheffield started well, but with all lines firing, we took control of the game.



That’s a feeling we need to carry with us next weekend. We’re on the road. We know that London and Sheffield will want to impress their home fans, but for us they are must-win games.

The following weekend is the last of the season and we meet local rivals, Basingstoke Bison, home and away. Win our games this weekend and there will be all to play for in those final local derbies.



Thank you for the support you have given us this season. You’ve been attending in increasing numbers. It’s great to see so many young fans learning to enjoy ice hockey

A special thanks to the Supporters’ Club who presented us with a large cheque before the game. Let’s see if we can repay this with more wins.



Our final home League game is on Sunday, March 22. See you all then – and a safe journey this weekend to those of you hitting the road with us.