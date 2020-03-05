Beehind the bench: Double delight for Bees in play-off hunt

Featured in the paper every Thursday, Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard gives latest views on the club’s season on and off the ice in an exclusive column.

There are a lot of tired but happy Bees players and fans after last weekend. Two wins keep us in the race for that final play-off spot.



A big thank you to everyone who made their way up to Leeds to cheer the team on. Our opponents are now playing out of their home rink, so we knew it would be a hard fought game.

It’s so much more pleasant travelling home after a good win. We had time to think about Sunday’s game against Peterborough Phantoms.



They’ve been in the top three in the League for most of this season. Yet this new League has been so competitive that League positions are not a helpful guide to predicting results. They took to the ice hoping to compete for a top placing; we have our eyes on the play-offs.



We had a comfortable lead going into the final period. It may sound strange, but knowing how to win when you are leading is not straightforward. Goals can be scored very quickly in ice hockey – we had scored two in sixteen seconds the previous week! The final buzzer signalled the end of a game which we won 7 -5.



This weekend we have two home games, against Raiders and Sheffield. I hope that the team continues its present form and that our fans have the energy to cope with back to back excitement.



Would you want to be anywhere other than the Hive with the prospect of watching a four point weekend. See you all then.