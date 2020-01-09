Beehind the bench: New year begins with double defeat

Featured in the paper every Thursday, Bracknell Bees head coach Doug Sheppard gives latest views on the club’s season on and off the ice in an exclusive column.

Hockey Night at the Hive continues to provide a great night’s entertainment for our fans and families. They know that the Bees will be competitive against any team in this new League.

Teams are very closely matched and results can be unpredictable.

You just need to look at last weekend. The previous week we’d scored eleven goals against Leeds. On Saturday we travelled up for our away fixture and lost 5 -2. We were short-benched but when we opened the scoring perhaps we expected a similar game. But, as I said, any team can win any game in this league.



What was important was that we would put that loss behind us and work hard to win our next game. Sunday night’s visitors were Milton Keynes, currently on a hot winning streak with a much strengthened side. We were still without Zack Milton and Caly Robertson, on international duty with the GB Under 20 team.



The large crowd saw one of the most exciting games of the season. Although we lost 5 -4, the guys gave their best for the full sixty minutes. It’s always gutting to put so much into a game and come away with nothing, but the players were aware of how much the fans had enjoyed the game.



We hadn’t won, we hadn’t scored eleven goals, but the atmosphere on Sunday evening was one that will bring more and more people to the Hive.



We’re playing in Swindon on Saturday evening and then host Peterborough on Sunday evening. Come and join us.