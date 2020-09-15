Befriending service launched to help residents with sight loss

A BEFRIENDING service has been launched to support residents with sight loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

RNIB Talk and Support connects people for weekly chats using a phone or computer. Trained staff and volunteers facilitate the calls and match people together for general conversations.

RNIB confidence building coordinator for the South East, Jan Foster, said: “Coronavirus has made life more difficult for a lot of people, but measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing, have had a dramatic impact on the lives of blind and partially sighted people.

“We know that many have been discouraged from visiting friends and family because of worries about social distancing, and isolation and loneliness has become a real issue.

“Our Talk and Support service has been able to offer some light relief to people with fun quizzes and wellbeing calls and we have had some really positive feedback.

“I would encourage anybody in the South East of England who is interested in finding out more to get in touch.”

Alongside the weekly befriending phone calls, RNIB Talk and Support has helped people to combat isolation by organising virtual quizzes since mid-July.

Short story groups and wellbeing courses have also been offered.

For more details, visit rnib.org.uk/talkandsupport or call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999