Bel Canto Singers to hold taster sessions for new voices

SINGERS are invited to take part in special taster sessions for a local choir.

The Bel Canto Singers will hold the event on Mondays March 16, 23 and 30. Each session will be held from 8pm to 9.45pm. The March 16 and 30 events will be at the Pearson Hall in Sonning, while on March 23, the choir will be at Christ Church in Woodley.

The choir is looking for members from Sonning and Woodley and over the three trial weeks, they will learn songs such as Bohemian Rhapsody, The Greatest Showman, and The Military Wives’ Wherever You Are.

For more details, search for Bel Canto Chorus on Facebook.