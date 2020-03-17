Berks & Bucks FA provides league updates following coronavirus

THE BERKS & BUCKS FA has announced that they have postponed all football activities across the county with immediate effect.

This follows the decision made by the FA to postpone all grassroots football activities for the foreseeable future following the government’s announcement yesterday not to support social gatherings.

the statement released by Berks and Bucks FA, reads: “Berks & Bucks FA can confirm that we have postponed all of our football activities across the County with immediate effect.

“This means that we have had to make the very difficult decision to postpone all outstanding County Cup competition fixtures, including Finals which were due to be played over the coming weeks, as well as all upcoming Education Courses, for the foreseeable future.

“We understand that there will be disappointment and frustration for many of you over this decision and, in the short-term at least, confusion and concern about what happens next.

“The current global health crisis is an unprecedented and fast-evolving situation that we all find ourselves in together, and, whilst we may not have all the answers to your concerns right now, please be assured that we will be working hard over the coming days and weeks to keep you updated and bring you news when we have it.

“Throughout this period, we have continued to take Government advice, with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all in our community. With this in mind, we have also taken the decision to close our Headquarters with immediate effect with all staff now working from home until further notice.

“Our aim at Berks & Bucks FA has always been to support the grassroots football community within our region, our affiliated clubs & leagues and our wider members. We are committed to continuing to do this wherever we can and we ask for your continued understanding in what is unchartered territory for us all.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely but in the meantime, we hope that you stay safe & well and urge everyone to continue to follow the latest Government advice.”