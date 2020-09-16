Berkshire-based growth hub launches business support programme

THE THAMES Valley Berkshire Growth Hub has launched a new initiative to help small and medium businesses recover from the pandemic.

The new programme is designed to bring business leaders together to discuss corporate challenges whilst building a support network.

Martin Hall, manager of the Growth Hub, said: “The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for businesses of all sizes and sectors, but there are many shared themes.

“As the Growth Hub for Berkshire, we are delighted to be able to offer this peer networking programme as part of our wider package of support for local businesses.”

It is open to small and medium sized businesses that have been operating for at least one year, have at least five employees, and an annual turnover of at least £100,000.

There are 88 places available and the deadline to register is.Wednesday, September 30.

To find out more, visit: www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk