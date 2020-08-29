Berkshire-based think tank dreams up the Big Issues and Opportunities from lockdown

A BERKSHIRE-based think tank has been making the most of lockdown.

Probably42 has been busy coming up with new ways to address what it calls the ‘Big Issues and Opportunities’ of our time.

And it’s written them all down in a ‘Manifesto of Ideas’.

The Think Tank’s Manifesto pulls together 50 transformative ideas from the local community, and they all propose changes that could be made to improve society in the future.

Some of the ideas include making the Elderly Social Care System more affordable, introducing virtual identity cards, and prioritising STEM subjects in education.

Probably42, which formed three years ago, aims to come up with new ideas from ordinary people’s knowledge, skills and experience.

Founder Tony Clack, said: “There is a vast array of talent in the country, particularly in the retired population, and many would like to contribute

to sorting out some of the UK’s long-standing issues.

“Fresh ideas from outside the political bubble are needed and that’s where Probably42 comes in.

“As we emerge from lockdown, it’s an ideal time to generate a national discussion about resetting ourselves for a better future and that’s what Probably42 hopes to achieve.”

To read all 50 ideas visit: www.probably42.net