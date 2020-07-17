Berkshire businesses awarded for commitment to families

Winners of a Berkshire awards scheme have been praised for their commitment to the borough’s families.

The Little Ankle Biters’ Awards, voted for by more than 12,000 parents across the county, named Norden Farm, Maidenhead, and Reading Museum among the winners.

The honours celebrate outstanding service provided by local businesses and charities, specifically those that cater for families and carers.

And this year’s winners, announced live via Instagram, are as follows:

Best Family Friendly Pub – Winner: The Golden Ball, Maidenhead (Runner-up: The Palmer Arms, Dorney)

Best Family Friendly Place to Eat – Winner: The Bel & Dragon, Cookham (Runner-up: Fernygrove Farm Café)

Best Museum – Winner: Reading Museum (Runner-up: Windsor & Royal Borough Museum)

Best Theatre – Norden Farm, Maidenhead (Runner-up: Theatre Royal Windsor)

Best Family Attraction – Winner: Windsor Castle (Runner-up: Legoland)

Best Children’s Party Venue – Norden Farm, Maidenhead (Runner-up: Jump in, Slough)

Best Children’s Party Entertainer – Winner: My Glampover (Runner-up: Dave the Disco)

Best Children’s Sports Club – Winner: Little Kickers, Bracknell (Runner-up: Mini Magpies at Maidenhead Utd FC)

Best Children’s Activity Class – Winner: Moo Music, Newbury & Bracknell (Runner-up: Blossom Ballet)

Best Soft Play – Winner: Cheeky Charlies, Magnet Leisure Centre, Maidenhead (Runner-up: The Jelly Lounge Windsor)

Responding to Reading Museum’s success, Cllr Karen Rowland, Reading’s Lead Member for Culture, Heritage and Recreation, said: “We are absolutely delighted to win the Little Ankle Biters Award 2020 for Berkshire in the ‘Best Museum’ category.

“On behalf of Reading Council and all the dedicated staff at Reading Museum, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our visitors who voted for us in the awards.

“The museum team are especially thrilled to be chosen by the local families themselves. It is fantastic to know that everything they have put together has been so well received over the last year.

“Even with the challenges this year, the museum has continued to provide some wonderful activities and resources for families virtually at www.readingmuseum.org.uk and we are all eager to open our doors again as soon as possible.

“The Little Ankle Biters website is so useful for families and brings together everything that’s available for children in Berkshire into one place.

“It is an honour to be included in their best of Berkshire round up.”

Michelle Cairncross, co-founder and editor of the site, added: “Congratulations to all finalists and especially to our winners and runners-up.

“This year really was very competitive as Berkshire has so much to offer children.

“We hope the exposure gained from the Little Ankle Biters’ Awards will help ensure our family friendly community continues to thrive during these uncertain and challenging times.”

Norden Farm team before lockdown

While not awarding local groups for their efforts, the website team provides reviews and outing ideas for families in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire and Warwickshire to enjoy.

For more information log on to berks.ankle-biters.co.uk.