Berkshire coach company awarded for Covid-secure travel solutions

A COACH company which runs in the borough has been awarded for its Covid-secure travel measures.

Horseman Coaches has received the We’re Good to Go industry standard accreditation for its commitment to providing safe transport for its passengers and staff.

Its new measures include enhanced cleaning regimes, safe boarding procedures, remote monitoring and other features such as hand sanitiser stations, reduced seating capactity and fogging.

James Horseman, company director, said: “We are extremely proud to announce that Horseman Coaches has received the We’re Good to Go Industry Standard, in recognition of the extraordinary measures we have implemented to protect our passengers and staff.

“We remain in regular contact with the Department for Transport and Public Health England to ensure that our services adhere to the latest government guidance, offering our customers that much needed confidence to return to public transport.

“The health and safety of our passengers and staff remains the number one priority and we are fully committed taking all necessary action to ensure this.”

For more information, log on to www.horsemancoaches.co.uk/.