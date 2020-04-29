Berkshire companies team up to keep elderly entertained during lockdown

Two Berkshire companies have joined forces to support the vulnerable and elderly through the Coronavirus crisis.

Dynamic Print- based in Slough – have created free wellness activity books featuring creative activities designed for older members of the community.

And in an effort to distribute the books to as many individuals as possible, the company have teamed up with Wokingham courier and delivery group Flight Logistics to get them to councils and community hubs in the area while complying with social distancing guidelines.

Commenting on the inspiration behind Dynamic Print’s project, Director Shelley Stevens said: “We came up with the concept of Lockdown Mind Therapy for the older generation due to our own personal circumstances. My husband’s mother is elderly so had to isolate early on and for someone who is very active and sociable, it was a tall order to say the least.

“My sister also who runs a charity on the South Coast for people with Dementia. They needed materials and guidance for pretty much all of her clients, and this small token offered a light relief to carers as well as those affected by Dementia.”

Ms Stevens added: “There is a lot of material out there for children who socialise in a different way to our older generation. We wanted to reach out and use our knowledge and equipment for something positive during this long period to keep their minds as active as possible.

“Even if it only fills a few hours of their day, we feel we are helping to make a difference.

“The brochures were designed by ourselves working alongside a very creative client who kindly gave us the opportunity to showcase her beautiful illustrations, and we are very grateful to Georgina of GA Illustrations for supporting us in the venture.

“Our intention is to produce three editions of the magazine and keep people’s minds busy during these unprecedented times.”

Having safely delivered the books to groups in Oxfordshire, Dynamic Print are now looking for nursing homes, care groups and charities in Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading who can distribute them to vulnerable individuals.

The wellness books have already been delivered to Oxfordshire groups.

If you know a group who would benefit from the books, contact the Managing Director of Flight Logistics, Tracey Brown at tbrown@flightlg.com.