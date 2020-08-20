Berkshire Cricket League August Cup: Twyford & Ruscombe narrowly beaten by Goring

Twyford & Ruscombe suffered a narrow defeat as they were pipped by just 16 runs by Goring on Thames in the Berkshire Cricket League August Cup.

Goring batted first and started their innings very promisingly as they amassed 65 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Kiran Juuri bowled out Jonny Russell after he had already caused damage by smashing 50 runs from just 26 balls after hitting eight fours and two sixes in a brilliant innings.

The next two wickets came in relatively quick succession as Max MgGee was bowled out by Chandra Cherukuri, before Ollie Winterbottom was dismissed by the bowling of Robin Thompson, caught Mark Higgins.

However, Goring picked up the run rate after that and began to keep the runs ticking over with a superb spell in the middle order, notably from Johann Toerien who collected 87 runs from 45 balls as they finished their innings with an impressive score of 222-7 after 30 overs.

With a big score to chase, Twyford made a strong start to the chase with an opening partnership of 59 runs before Stuart Barrable was removed 28.

Another wicket fell when Shaqil Arshad only managed to score five with Twyford on 66-2. However, opening batsman Stan Fritz held strong and batted a fantastic innings as he continued to push his side toward the target.

Twyford came close as they closed in on Goring’s target, however fell just short after Goring got the crucial wicket of Fritz, who was just shy of reaching a century, with Twyford on 192-8.

The final two wickets then came as Twyford’s innings was ended 16 runs short of victory in a closely fought battle.

Twyford & Ruscombe bowling: Arshad 1-38, Dildar 0-34, Juluri 1-34, Cherukuri 1-20, Thompson 3-44, Teal 0-42.

wyford & Ruscombe batting: Fritz 94, Barrable 28, Arshad 5, Didlar 27, Longson 2, Teal 0, Thompson 9, Higgins 8, Henley 2, Juluri 5no, Cherukuri 1.