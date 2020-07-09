Berkshire Growth Hub launches Covid-19 recovery programme for local businesses

A new local scheme will help businesses recover from the pandemic.

Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub has launched a Recovery & Growth Programme to help eligible Berkshire businesses build resilience in the wake of Covid-19.

Developed from the Berkshire Growth Hub’s High Growth Programme, the new initiative provides business owners with 12 hours of free impartial support via one-to-one meetings, masterclasses and advice clinics.

And as part of the Recovery & Growth Programme, businesses will also benefit from diagnostic tools developed by SME business support organisation, Oxford Innovation.

For example, the new specialist COVID-19 Growthmapper can assess business state and resilience in the face of the current crisis to help plan survival, stabilisation and recovery.

Martin Hall, Growth Hub manager, said: “We understand COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for businesses and we are here to help.

“Whether your plans have been knocked off course by the pandemic and you need to build business resilience, or you’ve identified new opportunities and you’re looking to grow, our team of professionals are here to help businesses not just survive, but thrive,”

The Growth Hub also offers free and impartial advice on topics including HR and employment law, IT and remote working, cyber security, finance, R&D tax credits, digital marketing and social media as part of its Coronavirus recovery response. Sessions can take place via telephone or video conference.

For further details on the Berkshire Growth Hub’s Recovery & Growth Programme and the eligibility criteria log on to www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk, call 01344 388005 or email info@berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk