Berkshire Growth hub offers free start-up course

EVER FANCIED being your own boss? The Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub is running a free business start-up course to help budding entrepreneurs across the borough turn their business ideas into reality.

Following the success of its Pre-Accelerator Programme last year, the Berkshire Growth Hub is again offering residents the chance to apply for the five-week fully-funded course, which will equip attendees with the fundamental skills and knowledge they need to successfully start their own business.

The Pre-Accelerator Programme, which is being delivered virtually for the first time by Enterprise Exchange on behalf of the Berkshire Growth Hub, includes a mix of half-day workshops and mentoring sessions.

Covering everything from creating a business plan and raising finance to developing sales and marketing strategies, the course culminates in the entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of experts.

There are only 20 free places available on the programme, which begins on Friday, September 11, and runs every Friday for five weeks.

Martin Hall, manager of the Berkshire Growth Hub, said: “Our Pre-Accelerator course is ideal for anyone looking to start a business for the first time. It is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and confidence they need to get their new venture off to the best possible start.

“Through a series of five workshops, attendees receive practical advice and have the chance to network with fellow entrepreneurs.

“This year, we are excited to be able to deliver our Pre-Accelerator Programme entirely online through live interactive workshops and one-to-one mentoring sessions.

“Each attendee will also receive an interactive course workbook to further enhance their learning experience.

“We expect our September programme to be very popular, so we would advise those interested to apply early.”

The Berkshire Growth Hub offers fully funded, impartial support services and expert one-to-one advice to start-ups and established businesses across the county.

This includes free clinics and masterclasses on a range of business issues, alongside a special Recovery and Growth Programme to provide intensive tailored support to SMEs.

Delivered by Oxford Innovation, the service is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The deadline for initial applications is midnight on Monday, August 17.

For more information and to apply for the Pre-Accelerator Programme, visit: www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk or call 01344 388005