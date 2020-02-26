Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue have been awarded £38,000 in grant funding

BERKSHIRE Lowland Rescue have been awarded specialist funding from the Government Rescue Boat Grant Fund.

Fifty charities have been given a share of a £1 million grant — with the Berkshire rescue team given more than £38,000.

Berkshire Lowland Rescue is the oldest lowland search and rescue team in the UK.

They hope to use the money to buy new equipment, including a thermal imaging camera used to help find missing persons.

Rob Jackson from Berkshire Lowland Rescue said: “This funding will help us immensely.

“As a charity which relies solely on donations, this grant means that we as volunteers can support communities and make a difference to other people’s lives.

“We will now be able to purchase game changing equipment like thermal imaging cameras and a brand new vehicle – helping us to carry vital equipment and people to incidents and support our emergency services in searches for missing people.”

Government transport secretary, Grant Shapps said: “Our rescue boat teams carry out vital work to keep our rivers, lakes and inshore areas safe.



“These inspirational charities and their dedicated volunteers save lives every day, and this additional funding will ensure that they have the craft, equipment, and resources to provide these services year-round.”

The Rescue Boat Grant Fund was launched in 2014, and has already provided £5.7 million to 104 charities across the country.