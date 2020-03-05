Berkshire patient with coronavirus dies – the first such death in the UK

A PATIENT at the Royal Berkshire Hospital has died after testing positive for coronavirus – the first such death in the UK.

They had underlying health conditions and the hospital said that they had been in and out of hospital due to these conditions.

However, they had been admitted yesterday and were tested for the coronavirus. This test was positive.

A statement, reported on The Independent, from the trust confirms the news.

It says: “Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died.

“The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

“The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.”

The news comes after Berkshire became the first place in the UK to have to close schools, after a staff member of Willow Bank Infant School contracted the virus.

Earlier today, it was revealed that there are now 115 cases of the coronavirus in the UK.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement shortly.