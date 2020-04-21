Berkshire Women’s Aid desperate for funding support

SINCE THE coronavirus lockdown measures began last month, Berkshire Women’s Aid has been inundated with calls for refuge space.

The charity has documented a 50% increase in calls for a space to escape to.

Recently, the government pledged £750 million to charities nationally — including domestic abuse support organisations.

But staff at Berkshire Women’s Aid are concerned because there has been no reassurance that any of these funds will reach their local charity.

Andrea West, chief executive of Berkshire Women’s Aid said: “These lockdown measures, whilst essential to preserve our NHS and save lives, have increased the risk for those experiencing abuse and reduced the opportunities for survivors and their children to access support or escape an abusive home.

“BWA has always relied on the generous support of our communities who fundraise to support our services and we welcome the government statements this week on critical financial support for charities like ours.

“We need to know urgently how these funds will be made available to those of us on the frontline delivering services every day to those survivors who desperately need them.”

As a result, the Reading and Wokingham branch of the Women’s Equality Party is calling on Wokingham Borough Council and Thames Valley Police to take extra measures to protect local women and children trapped in dangerous home environments.

Louise Timlin, branch manager of the Reading and Wokingham Branch of the Women’s Equality Party said: “Nationally, the party is calling for the urgent expansion of Domestic Violence Protection Orders, so that domestic abuse perpetrators can be evicted from their homes for the length of the lockdown period.

“For the 1.6 million women that experience domestic abuse each year, lock down could mean being locked in with their abuser.

“That’s why we need emergency measures and the government funding to be allocated in Berkshire to ensure those being abused have access to safe refuge and support.”