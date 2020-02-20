Berkshire's first vegan wedding fair next month for eco-conscious couples

BERKSHIRE’S first vegan wedding fair is taking place next month, helping couples to make the happiest day of their lives more environmentally conscious.

The event — at Trunkwell House — will host a range of eco-friendly suppliers stocking dresses, wedding cakes, and stationery. There will also be demonstrations of cruelty-free hair and make-up looks, and wedding photographers.

All Virtues Life, a Basingstoke-based catering company will be at the event.

Organising the event is Sarah Zeneli, founder of Sparkle Vegan Events. The company currently host the Wokingham Vegan Market each second Sunday of the month.

They also operate as vegan wedding planners.

Building on her business, Ms Zeneli is now playing host to a vegan wedding fair.

She said: “As well as organising festivals, fairs and markets, one thing that not everyone realises is that we also organise weddings and parties.

“I love working with couples to help create their perfect day that remains in line with their ethics and doesn’t negatively impact the environment, and we have carefully selected fantastic suppliers that can help them to achieve that.

Love Heartwood make wooden ring boxes, and a range of jewellery.

“That’s why we’re so excited about Sparkle Wedding Fair, as couples will be able to meet with lots of vegan and eco-friendly suppliers, chat about their fantastic work, and find out how they can be a part of their dream wedding. It will be a very friendly space and everyone is welcome.”

Stallholders at the fair include; Basingstoke-based catering company, All Virtues Life; jewellery maker, Love Heartwood; wedding cake maker, Tiny Sarah’s Cakes and Lost and Found candle-makers.

Visitors will also be able to take a tour around Trunkwell House and its 34 acres of countryside.

The event runs on Sunday, March 8 and is free to enter, with attendees given a free goody bag on arrival. Doors open at 11am, and the event will finish at 4pm.