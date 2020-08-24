Berkshire’s small businesses are encouraged to bounceback with free energy toolkit from Scottish Power

SMALL BUSINESSES are being encouraged to make use of a free energy toolkit to help them have a greener bounceback from the coronavirus.

Launched by ScottishPower, it offers advice on planning ahead using energy efficient processes that can cut costs and carbon emissions.

Developed in association with the Carbon Trust, it is available online.

“We know that for some businesses, the main concern just now is survival and we’re here to help them through these incredibly challenging times,” said Andrew Ward, the chief executive officer UK Retail at Scottish Power (pictured).

“This is an opportunity for them to plan for their future and our Energy Saving Toolkit offers them a chance to map out more energy efficient measures they can take by comparing how similar businesses in the same sector have cut costs through things like lighting, heating and improved energy management.”

The energy company has also made changes to online tools that enable payment support options, and the ability to manage payments online.

ScottishPower said it is also working closely with Zero Waste Scotland’s Energy Efficiency Business Support Service, which gives small business owners access to free energy advice, online training and interest-free loans.

www.scottishpower.com