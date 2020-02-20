Bid to turn Shinfield into Hollywood 'represents significant investment into the UK'

PLANS to create a bit of Hollywood magic in Shinfield have been welcomed by Wokingham Borough Council.

The executive member for business and economic development, Cllr Stuart Munro, spoke about the proposals by Blackhall Studios – who were behind films such as Jumanji: The Next Level – to create a 500,000 sq ft film making space in land owned by the University of Reading at the Thames Valley Business Park.

“It represents the first UK investment for one of the leading US studios, based in Atlanta,” Cllr Munro said.

“With the creative industry in the UK losing out to European destinations due to a lack of available space, this new facility is a significant boost to the UK-wide creative economy and shows the confidence in the UK.

“The new studios are ideally located to make the most of the creative corridor being developed throughout the Thames Valley.

“It is set to employ up to 3,000 people, including 1,500 directly on site and contribute over £500 million per year to UK plc.”