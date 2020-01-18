Bigger and better Wokingham May Fayre to make return to Elms Field

BIGGER and better – that’s the promise for the annual Wokingham May Fayre which will return to Elms Field for the first time since the regeneration work.

This year’s event will be held on the VE Day bank holiday – Friday, May 8 – across the town centre.

And Wokingham Lions, which organises the event, says that it can offer 180 stalls, nearly doubling its size.

The annual event features a mixture of charity stalls, fun fair rides, street entertainment and activities for families.

Applications for stalls opened yesterday (Weds Jan 15), and are open to charities, local crafts groups and commercial enterprises

Ian Grange, May Fayre organiser, said: “We will be taking applications for stalls (charity, local crafts and commercial) from 15 January, and will be able to accommodate up to 180 stallholders. Last year we had around 100 stalls, so this is a substantial increase.

“We are able to expand the number of stalls, since we are returning to Elms Field, following its recent refurbishment.

“The May Fayre will cover the area from the Town Hall, down Denmark Street, through the Plaza and out to Elms Field.”

Started in 1995 by the Wokingham Lions Club, the May Fayre is one of the largest street fairs in the south of England. This year’s May Fayre date coincides with the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe on May 8, 1945.

“Some stallholders may wish to have a VE Day theme, and there will be a prize for the best themed stall. We will be marking VE Day with some special events on the stage, including joining in with the national tribute at 3pm,” he added.

“Our VE Day-themed entertainment will include the Arborfield Military Wives Choir, a 1940s Close Harmony Girls Group and the sound of the Bagpipes.

Cathy Valentine, director, Circus Scene, will also be taking part.

“Our main stage will feature all of our usual May Fayre entertainment from local community groups. Children’s entertainment will take place all over the town, and will include a Punch and Judy show, magic shows, petting zoo and fun fair rides,” she explained.

And Mr Grange added: “The main goal of the May Fayre is to provide a low-cost and fun family event, and enable local charities and other groups to raise money for their causes.

“It’s a wonderful day out for families and people of all ages, where we celebrate the town’s culture on the stage, with many local groups performing. Our committee is working very hard to make it a success. We also always have tremendous support from our Town Council.”

For more information and stallholder forms for the May Fayre, visit www.wokinghamlions.org.uk/may-fayre-2020 or call 0345 833 7384.

