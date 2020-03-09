Binfield 1-0 Lydney Town: Moles close gap at the top of Hellenic Premier Division

BINFIELD continued their push for the Hellenic Premier title with a one-goal victory over Lydney Town to cut the gap at the top of the league.

Binfield were second in the table before kick-off and, although table-toppers Westfields drew the weekend’s fixture, Binfield remain in second spot with Lydney in twelfth place.

Richard Thomas received the ball and sent a clearance kick up-field. Josh Howell latched on to the ball and aimed the ball towards Sean Moore and when the ball returned to Moles, Adam Cornell nodded in from reasonably close range, out of the reach of Thomas.

With an early goal about 10 minutes in, Binfield had over an hour to double the lead at least or face the prospect of an equaliser by Lydney.

It became tougher later but Declan Morley-Lyne took a long range shot which was dealt with by Chris Grace.

Morley-Lyne was able to pass the ball to Arran Goulty and the ensuing cross ball went out of play. Thomson-Wheeler supplied Josh Howell with the ball only for Lydney to regain possession but were deemed to be offside.

Tom Melladew sent in a long aerial ball but the header that followed went direct to Thomas, goal-keeper. A drop ball later restarted the game and Lydney mounted a fresh attack and as the ball entered the Moles’ penalty area, Grace got to the ball first and shielded it from the forward who was trying to retrieve the ball but Grace then shepherded the ball out for a goal kick.

A free kick to Lydney was taken by Tom Handley but the Moles won back the ball and went forwards although Thomson-Wheeler sent the ball over the Lydney crossbar.

Half-time brought a one goal advantage to the hosts as Sean Moore went on a good run forwards but Moles conceded a free kick taken by Tom Handley early in the second half.

Ruben Fahiya replaced Jacob English as Lydney made a substitution then Arran Goulty missed Binfield’s near post. Binfield then replaced Josh Howell with Josh Helmore. Sean McCormack came on as Adam Cornell was relieved of duty and a throw in produced a corner kick and later, Keelan Hamblett sent the ball into the central area but Chris Grace made a safe catch.

Lydney had tightened up a bit more although much of the play was in midfield and the ball had not reached the penalty area too often for both sides. After a positive attack by the visitors, Binfield reached the halfway line again and Sean Moore went out wide on the left flank but progress was halted by the Lydney defenders.

At the halfway line, Kennie Chamberlain made an excellent tackle then moments later made a good block as Lydney battled for a late equaliser but the rebound returned the ball to Lydney and the shot hit the post and the Moles were preoccupied solely in defence.

Chamberlain made way for Jemel Johnson who, with fresh legs, went on a few sprints forwards but Lydney came back and Grace made some crucial saves in quick succession.

Binfield closed out the game to take three points to close the gap to league leaders Westfields, who are currently 13 points ahead but having played four more league games.

Binfield: Grace.[GK], Thomson-Wheeler, Legg, Melladew, Gavin, Kamara, Howell, Chamberlain, Cornell, Short, Moore [c].

Substitutes: Johnson, Helmore, McCormack, – Veal, Shaw. Not used.

Report by Arthur Strand