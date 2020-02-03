Binfield 4-1 Burnham: Moles climb up to second in Hellenic Premier Division

BINFIELD moved up to second position in the Hellenic Premier Division after they dispatched of sixth placed Burnham with a convincing home victory.

The win saw the Moles climb above Fairford Town, who they have two games in hand on, while they also closed the gap to league leaders Westfields who were held to a 1-1 draw by Easington Sports.

Binfield are 16 points behind Westfields, but have played five games less than the side at the top of the table.

Asa Povey gave the hosts the perfect start as he put Binfield in front just one minute into the game. They then doubled their advantage before the break through George Short after he rolled the ball into the bottom corner following a back heel pass to round off an excellent attack.

Having scored just one minute into the first half, Binfield repeated that feat in the second half as Sean Moore scored a third to put the Moles in a commanding position with a three goal lead.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute before Binfield completed their scoring with a fourth, with Moore adding his second of the match just five minutes before time.

“Running out of superlatives for this group,” said Binfield manager Roger Herridge.

“Top performance against a very good Bunrham side. Scored goals at good times. Support was brilliant again tonight.”

Binfield travel away to face Easington Sports, who are currently in tenth position in the table, on Tuesday evening before another away trip on Saturday against fourth placed Brackley Town Saints.



Binfield: Grace, Thomson-Wheeler, Legg, Melledew, Gavin, Kamara, Howell, McClurg, Moore, Short, Povey.

Subs: Hellmore, Chamberlain, Johnson, Griggs.