Binfield 5-1 AFC Totton: Five-star Moles pull off FA Cup shock

BINFIELD pulled off an incredible FA Cup shock against their step four opponents as they smashed five goals past AFC Totton to progress to the qualifying round.

Within half a minute, skipper, Sean Moore Who had played the ball wide to Asa Povey on the right wing sprinted in and had a crack at goal which the keeper, Amadeusz Skrzyniarz deflected onto his own post and in to give Binfield a perfect start.

Binfield v AFC Totton. Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

This was countered by Craig Feeney in the fourth minute when he lobbed the ball over the head of Chris Grace into the far corner of the net to equalise for AFC Totton.

Play turned the other way and Moore was in position to dab the ball goal-wards but was denied by the keeper.

A free kick to Totton saw the ball up in the Moles’ area but the subsequent shot missed the target.

The Moles turned up a notch and began to approach the Totton area although the keeper blocked out any chance of another goal.

Ollie Harris then broke through a gateway in defence and slotted the ball as Binfield took the lead in the 38th minute.

Binfield took a free kick which slipped just wide of the far post but the drama continued as the approaching player was cannoned off his feet by Skrzyniarz who was shown a yellow card.

Harris converted from the penalty spot and the first half concluded with Binfield 3 – 1 in the lead.

In the 53rd minute Binfield added a fourth from Liam Gavin which sealed the game although there was one more to come.

Just to emphasise the fact, the Moles displayed a series of passes which would have been appreciated at a higher level.

Elliot Legg was a boost with his use of speed along the left wing in particular as was Ollie Harris. With both teams having called on all three substitutes, Binfield escaped from a Totton attack when the visitors were halted by the flag for off-side.

Then Binfield missed a certain goal but being 4 – 1 up, that could be overlooked because from over 30 yards out Sean Moore hammered home a scorcher in the 80th minute to put the game to bed.

Ethan Taylor, after a clash, was sent off and Totton completed the game with ten men. Legg went on a long sprint again and was tripped for a free kick to Binfield. Jamie McClurg took a further free kick but the final action of the game was when Craig Feeney ran on to the ball and gave Chris Grace a save to make.

Binfield proceed to the next round overjoyed at a comprehensive victory over a Step 4 team and will play Whyteleafe FC away from home on Tuesday, September 22.

Binfield: Grace,[GK], Thomson-Wheeler, Legg, Broome,Gavin, Hancock, Povey, McClurg, Moore [c], Cornell, Harris.

Substitutes: Gallimore, Howell, Valentine, Veal, Johnson.

A.F.C. Totton: Skrzyniarz [GK}, Colson, Oatley, Read, Medway [c], Harfield, Waterfield, Feeney, Williams, Griffin.

Substitutes: Tomasso, Noice, Obeng, Taylor, Nichols, Byrne, Kaynes.

Report by Arthur Strand