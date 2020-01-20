Binfield and Wokingham shoppers help Co-op raise £3,500 for good causes

SHOPPERS have helped raise more than £3,500 for five good causes across the Thames Valley.

Each Southern Co-op store takes part in a challenge to raise funds for the selected causes. In 2019, they were Binfield Preschool, National Animal Welfare Trust Berkshire, West Berkshire Mencap, Cancer Research, and FORS-Friends of Robert Sandilands.

Seven stores raised the funds including Binfield’s Oakmede Place and Forest Road stores and the branch in Wokingham’s Market Place.

Jessica Hughes, community investment manager at Southern Co-op, said: “Each of our stores has a budget which they can donate to special projects but this total is separate.

“Every penny has been raised by colleagues and customers who want to help the store’s current charity partner.

“A lot of the causes are really small and may simply need help letting people know what they do. Then others have been running for years supporting hundreds of residents in their time of need.

“We are so proud of our colleagues who work tirelessly to give back to these causes. Thank you.”

And Binfield’s Oakmede Place store is now inviting local initiatives to become a charity partner for the year ahead, as part of Southern Co-op’s Love Your Neighbourhood programme.

The programme aims to create greener, safer, healthier or more inclusive neighbourhoods.

Causes can request an application form from the store.

To find out more about Southern Co-op’s charity partners, visit www.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk/makingadifference/local-partnerships