Binfield confident of dealing cup knockout in FA Vase fourth-round

BINFIELD manager Roger Herridge is delighted with his side’s rampant league form ahead of their FA Vase tie away at Deal Town on Saturday.

“There are always shock result in the Christmas period, but we’ve been fantastic in all three of our games,” said Herridge.

“I was serving a three match ban for all three games so I wasn’t able to be there. Reading City made it difficult for us but from what I hear, we were in control and their keeper kept them in the game until JJ got the winner in the last knockings.

“Against Holmer Green, we were disappointed to conceded three goals to a side near the bottom, but it was all about getting the three points.

“On Saturday while we played Easington, I went to watch our FA Vase opponents Deal Town, but the reports that I got back was that it was a fantastic performance from ours boys and we put the game to bed early on.”

The Moles resurgent form which they have taken into the New Year has seen them shoot up to third position in the Hellenic Premier Division, just three points behind second place with two games in hand.

“We’ve bounced back well from the Fairford set back so we know that if we win our games in hand that we will move above them. Westfield will be a challenge but we need to keep on their co tales and put the pressure on them and hope that they end up dropping some points.

“It’s a real squad effort, you’re only as strong as your bench and ours is really strong. I’m having sleepless nights thinking about the team I will start with the next day.

Binfield now turn their attention to cup competitions for the next two weeks, with an away trip to Kent to Deal Town FC, who play their football in the Southern Counties East Premier Division.

“They’re the home side which will give them an advantage, and it’s not a place we’ve visited regularly. It’s a long trip but we will be well prepared, but I think it’s a very winnable game.

The way we are playing at the moment, if we keep doing the right things, we’ve got a great chance of going there and getting a result but we won’t underestimate them. I can see areas where we can cause them problems. I didn’t come away and see anything in their game to fear.

“In my time as manager I’ve had some really good players but this squad beats anything i’ve had before. We had a training game last night against berks county so we were able to give minutes to players in need of that.

“We’ve got a competitive squad and have 19 available for Saturday, and I can name 18. We’ve had a massive boost because Asa Povey is back training, he played 15 minutes on Saturday and played an hour last night.

“We’ve missed having him as an option so him being back is like a new singing. He gives us something different in the final third, he’s got blistering pace and is very direct, he’s a real handful. To have him back for such a big game is a massive boost.

“It felt funny not being able to be involved. We’ve got leadership on and off the field and an experienced dressing room with strong characters so I don’t think they’ve missed me too much!

“I’m looking forward to being back and we’re expecting to bring good support for Saturday. We’re quietly confident of being in the hat for Monday lunch time.”

