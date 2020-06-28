Binfield FC given helping hand by volunteers

Volunteers at Binfield FC have been making use of the abrupt end to the football season by making improvements to the clubs facilities.

The Moles enjoyed a tremendous campaign in the 2019/20 Hellenic Premier Division which saw them gunning for promotion, which was unfortunately brought to an end by the league’s decision to ‘null and void’ the season.

However, in hope of continuing their fight for promotion next season, volunteers from around the community have come together to revitalise the facilitates around the clubs ground.

Binfield FC Ground 2020, Pictures by Neil Graham

Among the jobs done at the ground, the car park surface was repaired and flattened, a leak in the roof was repaired, while repairs to the club house, changing rooms and dugouts were completed.

Bob Bacon, chairman at Binfield Football Club said: “We have a lady who lives locally ask if she could come along to help.

“We have a groundhopper, who comes to watch us play, a couple of youth team coaches, a first team player, a parent of a first team player, and parents from the junior teams.

Binfield FC Ground 2020, Pictures by Neil Graham

“The changing rooms have been cleaned, the club house repaired and repainted, the toilets repainted, dugouts cleaned and repainted.

“The pitches have all been maintained and repaired and all of the outside has been painted.

“This isn’t just a good tidy up, this has been good for people from different places to come together in difficult times and make a difference.

Binfield FC Ground 2020,

Binfield will be under new management as of next season after Roger Herridge stepped down from his managerial duties at the end of the season. Jamie McClurg and Carl Withers will take on the management role as a duo after spending a season on Herridge’s coaching staff.

Binfield’s chairman praised the effort of volunteers and reiterated the importance they have for football clubs at this level.

“No club at this level can survive without volunteers,” continued Bacon.

Binfield FC Ground 2020,

“These ladies and gentlemen have made such a difference and have become a real team off the pitch.”

When the season was brought to an abrupt end, Binfield decided to take advantage of the time away from the game, and do something positive around the ground.

The club has an ongoing project list so that was reviewed and re-prioritised. This saw the car park surface repaired and flattened and a leak in the roof repaired, both done by skilled people.

List of volunteers: Mick Baldry, Craig Gilbert, Lee Povey, Bob Bacon, Nigel Carpenter, Paul White, Richard Bartlam, Rob Challis, Lewis Pike, Kaz Wells, Jimmy Craske, Jack Craske, Nigel Cole, Arturas (surname to follow), Lorraine Challis, Glenn Duggleby, Nigel Cole, Ian Donovan, Keith Taylor & Julian Ransley