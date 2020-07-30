Binfield FC make preparations ahead of new Hellenic Premier campaign

Binfield Football Club returned to training last weekend, following the latest update from the FA, observing the Government social distancing guidelines.



The prospect of a new chapter to the club’s history is an exciting one for the Moles. With Roger Herridge stepping down as team manager, Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg have taken over the reigns, in what has been an interesting and complicated pre pre-season.



18/07/2020, Binfield FC training. Pictures by Neil Graham.

The Moles enjoyed a superb league campaign in their final season under Herridge, who was supported by the coaching team of Withers and McClurg.



They ended the season in second place in the Hellenic Premier Division having won 17 of their 22 league games before they learned the cruel fate of the season being deemed null and void.





18/07/2020, Binfield FC training

However under new management for the 2020/21 season, the Moles are raring to go to achieve their aims as they prepare to pick up where they left off last season with a push for the Hellenic Premier title.



“Covid-19 has added to the complications with a delayed start to competition,” said Binfield Football Club Chairman Bob Bacon.





18/07/2020, Binfield FC training

“The players have been first class in maintaining their fitness levels, despite not having clarity on when competition can resume.



“Their togetherness has been exemplary, driven by Withers and McClurg, who will be keen to have a strong start.





18/07/2020, Binfield FC training

“Until the club have the official forms for players registration, no announcements on signings will be made, but the management team, supported by coaches Geoff Warner and Tony Perry begun to assemble the players and training is well underway.”



All bibs, balls, cones and goals have to be sanitised throughout the sessions, which has added to a slightly bizarre set of proceedings, but the training has been keen and competitive.





18/07/2020, Binfield FC training

The club has a comprehensive risk assessment document which is being constantly revised and updated, depending on the current status.



The club has spoken with other organisations and football clubs to understand best practice so that when competition resumes, all bases will be covered to protect supporters, staff, players and officials.





25/07/2020, Binfield FC Training

It is currently unknown when the non-league football season will commence for the 2020/21 season, while professional football will begin their season in England on Saturday, September 12.

25/07/2020, Binfield FC Training