Binfield, Sumas and Kestrels record mid-week wins

Binfield, Sumas and Woodley United all enjoyed Hellenic League victories in their midweek fixtures.



After two successive victories in the FA Cup, BINFIELD opened their Hellenic Premier Division campaign with another impressive performance away at Ardley United.

The Moles built on their cup momentum to make a fast start as Broome gave them the lead after 11 minutes.

Binfield ensured that they would go into the break with a resounding lead after Valentin added a second in the 32nd minute before ca[tain Sean Moore scored a stunner in injury time.



Josh Howell scored within three minutes of coming on as a substitute to put the game to bed with a fourth to give Binfield the ideal start in their new league campaign.



WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK continued their perfect start to the season as they put four goals past Chalvey Sports..

Picking up where they left off from their 5-0 thrashing of AFC Aldermaston, the Sumas showed their relentless tempo again in the first-half as goals from Josh Harris and a brace from Jake White gave them a 3-0 advantage at half-time.

Eagle put Sumas four goals ahead in the second half before a late consolation goal from Chalvey meant the match ended in a 4-1 triumph for Dan Bateman’s side.

Having made a disappointing start in their season opener, WOODLEY UNITED got back on track to record their first win of the Hellenic League Division One East season.

The Kestrels broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Lamin Ceesay before their half got even better after Max Laschok converted from the penalty spot to put them 2-0.

Woodley had chances to extend their lead but were pegged back early in the second half Charlie Knight reduced the deficit for Aldermaston.

But Jamie Williams’ team recovered well as they ensured they would take their first points of the season after Brandon Curtis provided a fine finish to score a third, before Tommy Boyd put daylight between the sides to five Woodley a 4-1 triumph.