Binfield take victory in close encounter with Wokingham 2s

Binfield 1st XI (243-6) beat Wokingham 2nd XI (237-9) by six runs

Binfield opened their season with a six-run win over Wokingham 2s in the first round of fixtures in Thames Valley League Division 2b.

In the 40-over match, Binfield took to the crease first and made a solid start to their innings as the opening pair of Wynand Lamprecht and Matt Humphrey recorded 69 before Humprhey fell on 2.

After a second wicket fell with Binfield on 77-2,Muhummad Fruquan added 25 more runs alongside Lamprecht to movetheir side onto 151 before the third wicket fell.

Binfield v Wokingham 2s Chris Morgan (Binfield) batting

Tom Andrews battedan impressive innings as he smashed 74 runs before being bowled out by Lewis Sharp, while Chris Morgan added more valuable runs to the total with 45 before being run out.

The hosts ended their 40 overs innings on 243 having lost just six wickets.

Wokingham 2s started strongly as Tauseef Mehdi and George Horsley managed 40 runs before Mehdi was caught out by Furquan, bowled Thomas Nower.

The Oaks managed just one more run before Will Legg was run out and then Horsley fell just five runs later.

Binfield’s prolific bowlingspell continued as StuartHayter was dismissed for a duck caught by Lamprecht, bowled Nower.

Binfield v Wokingham 2s George Horsley (Wokingham) batting.

Jack Fisher gave his team a chance as he displayed composure at the crease and scored 70 runs to push Wokingham towards thetarget. However, the wickets began to tumble at the end of the innings.

Binfield got the vital wicket of Fisher on 70 and managed to field well enough to defined their target as Wokingham finished their 40 overs on 237, leaving them six runs shy of claiming victory.

Binfield v Wokingham 2s Iain Muirden (Wokingham) bowling.

Binfield batting: Lamprecht 39, Humphrey 26, Furqan 25, Andrews 74, Morgan 45, Miller 9, Nower 4no, Staves dnb, Collet dnb, Adigantla dnb, Goddard dnb

Wokingham bowling: Sharp 2-39, Muirden 0-45, Pawar 0-42, McDonald 2-40, Pogson 1-69.

Wokingham batting: Horsley 25, Mehdi 19, Legg 0, Hayter 0, Fisher 70, Myles 26, Pogson 26, Sharp 24, Muirden 34, Pawar 2no, McDonald 5no

Binfield bowling: Andrews 1-51, Nower 2-42, Collet 1-57, Adigantla 0-34, Goddard 2-35, Lamprecht 1-17