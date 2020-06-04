Birds of a feather marks St Paul’s Church celebration

THE CHURCH marked its birthday last Sunday with some special celebrations.

Although the buildings are still closed under the Government’s lockdown rules, most churches are holding online services.

And its most recent was to celebrate Pentecost, a period known as the birth of the church.

To mark the occasion, parishioners of St Paul’s Church in Reading Road were asked to decorate some papers doves.

These were then displayed in the building for its webcast service.

Father Richard Lamey, rector of St Paul’s, said: “We had nearly 70 doves and they are all hanging up in the church, binding together the church and its community”.