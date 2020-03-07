Birmingham City 1-3 Reading: Royals give Birmingham the Blues with brilliant second-half turnaround

READING completed a second-half comeback with two goals in quick succession from Matt Miazga and Yakou Meite before Pele scored late on to wrap up the three points at St Andrews.

Scott Hogan opened the scoring after a Miazga mistake after just six minutes but the USA international amended for his error with an equaliser before Meite added a second just four minutes later. Reading hit late on the counter attack as Pele netted his first Royals goal to seal the points.

The win sees Reading climb up to 13th in the Championship table, nine points above the relegation zone and eight point outside the play-off places with nine games left to play.

Mark Bowen made just one change after his side took Premier League Sheffield United to extra-time in the FA Cup in midweek, but were beaten by a late Billy Sharp goal. Omar Richards replaced Jordan Obita at left-back.

Former Birmingham City captain Michael Morrison lead the Royals out as skipper as they travelled away to St Andrews where the central defender spent five seasons of his career.

Reading made a dreadful start to the game, conceding early in the match for the second consecutive game, as an error from Matt Miazga was pounced upon by Scott Hogan.

The USA international under-hit his back-pass header to Rafael allowing Hogan to steal the ball form the onrushing Rafael and loop the ball over the Royals keeper and into the back of the net to open the scoring after six minutes.

The Blues applied all of the early pressure with the visitors struggling to get a foot hold in the match with Andy Yiadom having to make a superb recovery tackle in the box to prevent Gary Gardner from getting a shot away at goal.

George Puscas, looking to add on his four goals in his last five games, had Reading’s first chance of the match as he opted to shoot from a narrow angle instead of squaring the ball to a teammate, but missed the target.

Birmingham then missed a huge chance to to extend their lead as Lukas Jutkiewicz scuffed a shot across the box which found its way to Hogan from two yards out by Miazga tracked his runner at the back post before he skied it over the bar.

Looking for an equaliser, Yakou Meite hit a powerful shot towards Lee Camp’s goal but was unable to find a corner as the Blues goalkeeper pushed the ball out before Michael Olise’s follow up was deflected behind for a corner.

Reading’s final chance of the half came when Romanian forward Puscas went down in the box under the challenge of Birmingham skipper Harlee Dean, bt the referee waved his appeals away.

After a disappoiting first-half, it didn’t gtake Reaidng long to get the game back on level terms as Miazga amended for his first-half mistake by volleying in the equaliser in the 51st minute.

Rinomhota showed his quick feet to get past a defender and find the defender with his cross who connected sweetly with the ball to volley it in from 10 yards to equalise.

Just four minutes later, Reading had the lead as Meite latched onto John Swift’s cross and powered a header past Camp to net his eighth Championship goal of the campaign.

Reading v Luton Town



Bowen made a double change with 20 minutes remaining as Ejaria and Olise were replaced by Pele and Garath McCleary.

Reading’s ever reliable goalkeeper Rafael had to stay alert to keep Birmingham from getting an equaliser as he parried a header away from goal with just over 10 minutes to play, while the Royals looked to strike on the counter attack.

Royals captain Liam Moore was brought on to help Reading try and see out the game, taking the place of Swift as Bowen’s side switched to three at the back.

Bowen’s tactics paid dividends as the Royals picked off Birmingham on the counter attack as Pele scored his first goal in Reading colours in the 87th minute.

Reading v West Bromwich Albion Pele, Reading v West Bromwich Albion

The Royals host Stoke City next Saturday after taking a huge step towards Championship safety for another season.

Reading: Rafael, Yiadom, Morrison, Miazga, Richards, Rinomhota, Swift, Ejaria, Olise, Meite, Puscas.

Subs: Walker, Masika, Moore, Pele, McCleary, Blackett, Adam

Birmingham: Camp, Colin, Roberts, Dean, Pedersen, Crowley , Sujnic, Gardner, Bellingham, Hogan, Jutkiewicz

Subs: Harding, Kieftenbeld, Clarke-Salter, Montero, Mrabti, Trueman, Boyd-Munce

Goals: Hogan 6′, Miazga 52′, Meite 56′, Pele 87′