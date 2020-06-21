Bishop of Reading expresses her shock and horror at Forbury Garden terrorist attack

THE BISHOP of Reading has expressed her shock at the Reading terrorist attack, and called for people to pray for the families of the victims.

Speaking to Premier Christian Radio earlier today, the Rt Revd Olivia Graham, also said that Reading has a “strong community” that will help support each other over the coming days.

“I’m deeply shocked and horrified that something like this could happen on a warm Saturday evening in central Reading, just as people were starting to socialise again as lockdown eased,” she said.

“I’m really glad St Lawrence’s church, very close to Forbury Gardens was able to open last night to offer space and comfort and prayer for witnesses, and for the police.”

The church, which dates back to Norman times, backs on to the main entrance of the gardens.

“My prayers today, of course, are for the love of Christ to be powerfully known by all those bereaved families and friends of the victims,” she added. “And for Christ’s healing power to be with all of those who are injured in the hospital, and also with the traumatised who witnessed these events.”

She continued: “Reading is a strong community and I know that people will be supporting each other through this in the days to come. And I’m also very confident that churches and other faith groups will be holding the whole situation and all those affected in prayer.

“So, I really hope that the Christian community, in particular, will join together and offer deep prayers for the situation, and remembering also the emergency services and also responded last night.”