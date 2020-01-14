Blackpool 0-2 Reading: Royals rock Blackpool to progress to FA Cup fourth-round

READING booked their place in the fourth-round of the FA Cup after beating Blackpool at the second time of asking thanks to goals from Lucas Boye and Jordan Obita.

Boye took advantage of a defensive error before Obita doubled the lead late in the second half to set up a fourth-round home tie against the winners of Cardiff v Carlisle.

The Royals magnificent run of form continues as they stretched their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

Mark Bowen made 11 changes to his side as expected, following the Royals 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in an incredible ending to a game which saw two goals scored deep into stoppage time.

The young Reading side gave starts to a youthful back line of Tom McIntyre, Andre Burley, Omar Richards and Teddy Howe.

The game started in a leisurely fashion with neither side creating any clear cut chances early on as Nathan Delfouneso, who scored in the return game at the Madejski, had a header which looped onto the roof of the net.

Reading grew into the half and created a good chance as Garath McCleary, who was operating in an unorthodox deep central midfield position, slotted a through ball to Danny Loader who beat a defender before lashing a shot into the side netting.

Reading v Blackpool Danny Loader

Full back Howe ventured down the right and whipped in an inviting ball which flew across the face of the goal with no one in a blue and white hooped shirt able to get on the end of it.

Liam Feeney found the dangerous Armand Gnanduillet who spun away from his marker before stirking an effort off target.

Matty Virtue picked up the first yellow card of the game for Blackpool, before Reading had a penalty shout turned down by the referee after Michael Olise’s shot looked to have hit a hand.

The hosts began to threaten near the end of the half as Burley made an important block from Delfouneso’s effort before Callum Guy’s 20 yard strike whistled just past Sam Walker’s post.

Olise burst through the centre and won the Royals a free kick on the edge of the ‘d’, but Jordan Obita’s disappointing effort bounced off the wall.

But just moments later, Reading went in front. McCleary’s cross wasn’t dealt with effectively by the Blackpool defence as Lucas Boye pounced on the loose ball and poked it past goalkeeper Mark Howard.

Reading v Blackpool- Lucas Boye

Gnanduillet had a chance to level the score just before the half-time whistle but guided his header just wide of the post.

Reading came inches away from making the perfect start to the second half as Olise spun but his effort bounced back off the woodwork.

Reading v Blackpool- Michael Olise

The Tangerines would have been level had Royals goalkeeper Walker not pulled off a brilliant stop to keep out Virtue’s strike from just six yards out.

Walker made another smart save as he stretched out a hand to parry away Delfouneso’s glanced header.

Reading hit the woodwork twice more in quick succession as Boye fired an effort towards goal, before Richards struck the post moments later as the Royals threatened to put the tie to bed.

Incredibly, Reading hit the woodwork again but Obita was on hand to follow up his own effort and bundle the ball over the line as he put the tie beyond the hosts to score the second goal of the evening.

Reading were unfortunate not to have added a third as Boye hit the bar for the second time in the game. Charlie Adam then made his homecoming to come on against his former club and received a brilliant reception from the home fans at Bloomfield Road.

The Royals will look to take their unbeaten run into double figures when they face Millwall away from home in the Championship on Saturday.

Blackpool: Howard, Husband, Tilt, Heneghan, Turton, Spearing, Virtue-Thick, Feeney, Guy, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet.

Subs: Thorniley, Ward, Scannell, Thompson, Nuttall, MacDonald, Mafoumbi.



Reading: Walker, Richards, McIntyre, Howe, McCleary, Rinomhota (Adam), Olise, Obita, Loader, (Aluko) Boye.

Subs: Aluko, Adam, East, Medford-Smith, Southwood, Dorsett, House.

Goals: Boye 42′, Obita 82′