Bluebird to fly in with special delivery for Valentine's Day

CUPCAKES, roses and a bit of time are all being promised for Valentine’s Day.

Bluebird Care is promising to visit its clients tomorrow to deliver a red rose and a voucher offer a free one-hour social call. And, as an extra special treat, the company has teamed up with Maidenhead businesses Partyliciouss and Kakealiciouss to provide 100 hand-wrapped cupcakes.

This is the sixth year that the company has delivered some love to its clients and it says that it has donated more than 1,000 hours worth of care as a result.

Kerry Mayne and Nichola Woolford from Partyliciouss and Kakealiciouss, said: “We are so happy to be involved in the Valentine’s Day with Bluebird Care as it is so close to our hearts.

“We have both had people that need and needed the care that Bluebird Care offers the community.

“To deliver a token to people that have lost loved ones and are on their own this Valentine’s day is an absolute honour, to be part of delivering a smile to all these customers and this opportunity has allowed us a company and people to give a little bit back to all the customers in a special way.

“Moments like these are what create memories and people to realise they are loved and cared about.”

And the scheme is appreciated by Bluebird Care’s clients. One said: “This is such a lovely idea and means a lot to someone like me who lives alone.”

Rebecca Hawkins, Business Development Manager for Bluebird Care, said: “Bluebird Care make a great difference to some people’s lives and that is thanks to the hard work of our carers, just knowing what one hour can mean to someone is what this is all about and I cannot wait to see our customer’s faces again this year.”