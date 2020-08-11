BMX cyclist in hospital after serious crash at Showcase Roundabout last night

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash at Showcase Roundabout in Winnersh.

At around 10.40pm on last night, there was a crash between a man riding a BMX bike and a black Ford Fiesta.

The cyclist, a man in his twenties was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Investigating officer PC James Baker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“We would also ask any motorists who were driving at around 10.40pm near or on the Showcase Cinema roundabout to please check their dash-cams if they have one to see if it captures the collision or the moments before the collision.”

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting reference 43200248259.