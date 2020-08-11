The Wokingham Paper

BMX cyclist in hospital after serious crash at Showcase Roundabout last night

by Jess Warren0
Picture: Wikipedia Commons

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash at Showcase Roundabout in Winnersh.

At around 10.40pm on last night, there was a crash between a man riding a BMX bike and a black Ford Fiesta.

The cyclist, a man in his twenties was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Investigating officer PC James Baker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“We would also ask any motorists who were driving at around 10.40pm near or on the Showcase Cinema roundabout to please check their dash-cams if they have one to see if it captures the collision or the moments before the collision.”

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting reference 43200248259.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Lisping flasher carrying a Tesco bag targets young child playing near woods

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Borough Council go back to drawing board in 13-month search for new chief executive

Phil Creighton

Wokingham motorists paying 54p more for a gallon of unleaded compared to Lower Earley motorists

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.