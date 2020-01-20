Board game fun for all ages planned for Wokingham Town Hall

Reading-based retailer Eclectic Games to help make the Magic - The Gathering - among other games - happen

BOROUGH Residents are invited to enjoy a day of board games at the Town Hall.

Reading business, Eclectic Games will be bringing a range of games for all to enjoy at the invitation of Wokingham Town Council on Saturday, February 1.

The day will provide an opportunity to meet like-minded people and enjoy a selection of easy to pick up modern board games.

Some of the games on offer include:

Century Spice Road – Trading and deck building game where players are caravan leaders who travel the famed silk road. Ages 8+

Settlers of Catan – Expand your colony by building settlements, roads, and villages by harvesting commodities from the land around you. Ages 8+

Carcassonne – The players develop the area around Carcassonne by drawing and playing tiles. Ages 8+

Ticket to Ride – a cross-country train adventure in which players collect and play matching train cards to claim railway routes. Ages 8+

Pandemic – Players must work together to beat the game, before the diseases overwhelm the world with ever-increasing outbreaks. Ages 8+

Star Realms – a fast paced card game of outer space combat. Combining a deck-building game with trading card game style combat. Ages 12+

Honga – The saber-toothed tiger clan is looking for a new leader, but which player can best take care of the clan and prove to be worthy? Ages 8+

There will be opportunities to purchase copies of the demo games at the event, with staff from Eclectic Games on hand with advice.

Tickets cost £4 for a half-day session.

For more details, or to book for a morning or afternoon session, visit ticketsource.co.uk/wokingham